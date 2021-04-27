While addressing the nation on the occasion of the PTI’s 25th anniversary, Prime Minister Imran Khan gave hope to people and assure them the country will soon be on the road to success. A rise in exports is a strong indicator of a rapid economic recovery. In March 2021, the country reported a 58 percent increase in IT exports that touched $213 million. During the current Covid-19 scenario where ‘work from home’ has become the new normal, the significance of the IT industry has increased by default. Pakistan’s cellular companies must focus on providing flawless and speedy internet services to large consumer bases across the country. It is also worth mentioning that businesses have been badly affected due to Covid-19 and lockdowns. Many people have lost jobs and some are being paid just a half of their original salaries. All these companies must realise the seriousness of the issue and do whatever is possible to keep the country connected through undisrupted internet connection.

The country has also carried out successful 5G trials. Once this technology is implemented, Pakistan will definitely be on its way to progress and prosperity.

Shahzad Lodhi

Rawalpindi