CM suspends jail official over unhygienic conditions

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Sunday suspended some officials of the Central Prison Peshawar over unhygienic conditions as he paid a surprise visit to the various sections of the jail.

He went into the Langar Khana (cooking area) to have a look at the hygienic conditions and quality of the meal being prepared for the inmates.

Expressing dissatisfaction at the cleanliness therein, the chief minister ordered the suspension of the relevant in charge.

He directed the assistant superintendent of jail on duty to improve the hygienic conditions in the cooking area and warned him of strict action in case of non-compliance.

Mahmood Khan later visited the jail hospital and reviewed the arrangements put in place for the medical treatment of the prisoners. He was satisfied with the facilities in the section.

He met with the prisoners and asked about the facilities being provided in the jail.

Some inmates informed Mahmood Khan they were not being released despite completion of a prison term as they were unable to pay the fines imposed.

The chief minister assured to pay the fines of such prisoners from his own pocket and directed the jail superintendent jail to provide the details of all such prisoners.

He directed the jail officials to provide quality and hygienic meals to the prisoners as per the jail manual.