Marriyum slams Imran for ‘destroying’ country in three years

LAHORE: PML-N Secretary Information Marriyum Aurangzeb has said Prime Minister Imran Khan should be ashamed of his time in government instead of taking pride in country’s crises and crushing its people.

Responding to premier’s statements here Sunday, Marriyum said Imran had destroyed the country in the last three years. The masses were in a miserable state because the prime minister of the country was a sugar, flour, electricity, gas, medicine and LNG thief.

She slammed the delusional mentality and the misplaced pride of Imran Khan in his incompetence, incapacity and lack of clues. The former information minister said, “Imran should be ashamed of rendering four million Pakistanis jobless. He should be ashamed of stealing public’s Rs400 billion in sugar, Rs225 billion in flour, Rs122 in LNG and Rs500 million in medicines. He should be ashamed of borrowing Rs14,000 billion in less than 2.5 years. He should be ashamed of plummeting growth from 5.8 to minus -0.4 and shooting inflation rate up from 3 percent to 16 percent”. Marriyum said Imran couldn’t deliver a single one of the 10 million jobs promised. Neither did he deliver a single house from the five million houses he promised. He should be ashamed of pushing 50 million people below the poverty line.