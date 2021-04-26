Kite string slits one more throat in Lahore

LAHORE: A 51-year old man died when a stray kite string slit his throat in the limits of Harbanspura police on Sunday.

The victim identified as Manzoor was passing through Canal Road on a bike when a stray kite string fell on him near Harbanbspura underpass and deeply cut his throat. He was rushed to hospital in the Cantt area but succumbed to his injuries. The victim Manzoor hailed from Nankana Sahab.

The death exposed the negligence of the Lahore police once again, while the Punjab government also seemed reluctant to take action against the supervisory officers who usually made their subordinates scapegoats. In the wake of the fresh incident, DIG Operations Lahore suspended the Harbanspura SHO for not controlling the kite flying in his jurisdiction. IGP took notice of the incident and directed the CCPO Lahore to submit a report and arrest the culprits.

It is pertinent to mention that a Dyal Singh College lecturer Aftab Ahmad died when a metallic kite string slashed his throat near Ichhra on Ferozepur Road on March 5. Aftab hailed from Kanganpur, Kasur. The victim was on his way to the college in the morning when the incident occurred.

He reached the Ichhra flyover when a stray kite string got entangled around his neck and left a deep wound. Some motorists called the police and Rescue 1122 and a citizen filmed the scene. The mobile phone video went viral on social media. He was taken to a local hospital by a motorist where he died. The police command suspended the SHO concerned instead of holding the senior officers responsible.