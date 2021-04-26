Package for cotton growers announced

MULTAN: The federal government has announced Rs 10 billion package for cotton growers under which they will be given subsidies on fertilizers, seeds and pesticides. This was stated by Pakistan Central Cotton Committee Vice-President Dr Muhammad Ali Talpur here. He said that the package would help revive the cash crop. He said that funds had been released to the provinces and all the provinces would provide subsidy to the cotton growers as per their discretion and procedure.

According to the details, Rs 5 billion had been released for cotton growers in Punjab, Rs 127 million in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Rs 430 million in Balochistan and Rs 2.7 billion in Sindh. Under the DAP subsidy, the farmers would get a subsidy of Rs 1,500 per bag.