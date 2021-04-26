NAB starts probe into Rs850m ‘embezzlement’ by Nadir Magsi, others

SUKKUR: The NAB Sukkur has sought records of development schemes in district Qambar-Shahdadkot, and included PPP’s MNA Amir Magsi and MPA Nadir Magsi into the investigation.

Reports said the NAB Sukkur in this regard had written a letter to the deputy commissioner Qambar-Shahdadkot asking the record of Rs850 million funds being used for development schemes in Qambar-Shahdadkot from 2008 to 2013. Meanwhile, Qambar-Shahdadkot MNA Amir Magsi and MPA Nadir Magsi have been accused of embezzlement of Rs850 million in the developments projects of Rs2 billion for Qambar-Shahdadkot. The NAB Sukkur started probing both PPP parliamentarians. The contracts of road construction in district Qambar-Shahdadkot were mostly awarded to two contractors Bilawal Sheikh and Parso Ram during the 2010 floods. The NAB has summoned the deputy commissioner Qambar-Shahdadkot on April 29. He is to appear before the DG NAB office, Sukkur, along with all the required records.