‘No shortage of oxygen at BBH’

Rawalpindi : Medical Superintendent Benazir Bhutto Hospital (BBH) Rawalpindi Dr Nawaz Khokhar said that lack of oxygen in hospitals has been a major problem but BBH has an abundance of oxygen, and will continue to play its full role in serving humanity.

Talking to the media here, he said the situation was deteriorating again, with the third wave of corona increasing the number of patients innumerable, which has increased the responsibilities on hospitals and medical staff. “The departments that were closed due to corona last year now have reopened and treatment of various other diseases,” he added.

He, however, said despite the lack of staff in the hospital. "Every effort is being made to ensure that the treatment of every patient is as good as possible. The public should follow the social norms, wearing masks and gloves and other rules and regulations given by the government against a contagious disease like coronavirus," he said.

He appealed to the people to follow the Standard Operating Procedure SOPs given by the government to contain virus. But unless the people support it, the fight against the coronavirus and the ongoing war against it will not be succeeded. Dr. Nawaz Khokhar paid tribute to doctors and medical staff and their contribution in eradicating the epidemic like Corona would always be remembered.