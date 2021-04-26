Interior ministry notifies army’s deployment to enforce SOPs

Ag Agencies

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Interior has notified the deployment of the military to help the civil administration enforce coronavirus precautionary measures in all areas of the country except Sindh, as Pakistan grappled with consistently high infections and fatalities.

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, in a video message on Sunday, said a notification has been issued under which Punjab, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad Capital Territory, Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir can seek the services of military troops as per their needs for the implementation of standard operation procedures (SOPs). He added that Sindh has so far not been included in this scheme, without explaining the exclusion.

Sindh information minister Nasir Hussain Shah said the provincial government had written to the interior ministry seeking the military’s aid for the Sindh province.

Rashid said the Pakistan Army, at a “critical time”, has been given responsibility to assist the civil administration to get SOPs implemented to prevent further spread of Covid-19 pandemic.

The move comes as the country recorded 5,611 infections and 118 deaths in the 24 hours leading to Sunday. With the latest cases, active infections swelled to 88,698, putting additional burden on hospital resources. The decision to seek services of the army regarding SOPs was taken at a meeting of the National Coordination Committee held Friday with Prime Minister Imran Khan in the chair. The minister said Pakistan Army has always stood by the nation during critical times, including catastrophes, floods, and earthquakes.

Sheikh Rashid said around 400,000 Covid cases are being reported in India on a daily basis, making the crematoriums and graveyards busy. He said in view of such a situation, the Pakistan Army has been assigned the task to get SOPs implemented to contain the spread of the contagion.

With regard to the military’s deployment, information minister Fawad Chaudhry tweeted while the army’s assistance has been sought for help implement SOPs, it is the responsibility of the civil administration.

The decision came as the government continued to urge an indifferent populace to wear masks and maintain social distancing. Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar on Sunday said the cooperation of the general public in implementing prevention measures is important in successfully curbing the spread of third wave of Covid-19 across country. “If the people do not comply with health guidelines, the government would have to impose complete lockdowns in cities,” he warned once again while speaking to a private news channel. “We are in the process of identifying those hospitals with more Covid-19 patients and their capacity will be further enhanced,” he added.

He said ventilators, their condition, oxygen supply and other facilities are also being examined on a daily basis.

As of Sunday, some 5,791 corona patients were admitted in hospitals across the country, 531 of whom were on ventilators.