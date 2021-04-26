We are currently facing the third wave of Covid-19. Our neighbouring country, India, is facing a terrible situation which has been aggravated by a lack of oxygen supply. The situation in our country is also quite scary. Prime Minister Imran Khan has asked the army to support the police in enforcing SOPs. This may not work effectively because to convince people to follow SOPs, we need a large-scale awareness programme. We need to spread awareness among people through public forums. For this, mosques are the perfect place to spread awareness. Almost every area has a mosque. If clerics start advising people to follow SOPs, many people will observe precautionary measures. Even after a year, many people think that the coronavirus. We need to fight against this misinformation.

Each district administration needs to issue directions to all mosques to request them to urge people to follow SOPs. For instance, police officials can circulate pamphlets, outlining SOPs approved by top religious scholars and the dangers of Covid-19.

Anwar Sayab Khan

Bannu