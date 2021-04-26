Awareness to control malaria stressed

LAHORE:Post Graduate Medical Institute Principal Prof Dr Sardar Muhammad Al-freed Zafar has said that in the changing weather, diseases caused by mosquito bites, symptoms of malaria and dengue fever must be avoided. There is a need for citizens not to lose their precaution and keep their surroundings clean.

Speaking regarding the World Malaria Day, he said that the World Health Organisation (WHO) has slogan of the year "Reaching the Zero Malaria Target". He said that malaria is spread by a mosquito called anofless and to control it the WHO’s must be followed. Professor of Medicine Dr Tahir Siddique stressed on need to raise awareness for the eradication of malaria; therefore, along with the government efforts we should also take steps at the social level to eradicate this disease. Dr Laila Shafiq said that fever, fatigue, shivering, sneezing, body aches, nausea, cough and cold are the initial symptoms of malaria while itching and red spots on the skin also indicate malaria.