Overcharging continues in open markets

LAHORE:The government keeps focusing on providing essential items at controlled rates at special Ramazan Bazaars while in open markets people are left at the mercy of vendors who are openly overcharging them.

Sellers in open markets said they were buying perishable things at higher rates from wholesale market and they could not sell them at official rates. They alleged that the government has fixed wrong prices of vegetables and fruits, creating an overcharging issue. They say even some times they sell some items lower than the official rates, exposing the official price list as wrong. The government has managed to end rush and reduce queue length at Ramazan Bazaars for sugar buyers. Sugar in open markets at official rates is still unavailable.

The price of chicken live bird was unchanged at Rs251 per kg, while it was sold at Rs265 to 280 per kg, and chicken meat at Rs364 per kg, and sold Rs370 to 450 per kg. The price of potato soft skin new A-grade was increased by Re one per kg, fixed at Rs44 to 46 per kg, B-Grade Rs40 to 42 per kg, mixed sold at Rs50 to 60 per kg, potato white fixed Rs27 to 29 per kg, sold at Rs35 to 45 per kg.

The price of onion A-grade was slightly reduced by Re one per kg, fixed at Rs23 to 25 per kg, sold at Rs30 to 35 per kg, B-grade fixed at Rs19 to 21 per kg, and C-grade at Rs15 to 17 per kg, B&C grade mixed sold at Rs25 to 30 per kg. The price of tomato A-grade was declined by Rs20 per kg, fixed at Rs38 to 40 per kg, sold at Rs60 kg, B-grade fixed at Rs34 to 36 per kg, and C-grade at Rs30 to 32 per kg, B and C quality mixed sold at Rs40 to 50 per kg. The price of garlic local was gained by Rs15 per kg, fixed at Rs100 to 105 per kg, sold at Rs100 120 per kg, garlic Chinese fixed at Rs152 to 157 per kg, sold at Rs200 to 240 per kg.

Both Ginger Chinese reduced by Rs15 per kg, fixed at Rs305 to 315 per kg, sold at Rs360 to 400 per kg. Cucumber farm reduced by Rs21 per kg fixed at Rs20 to 21 per kg, sold at Rs30 per kg, and cucumber local was fixed at Rs60 to 62 per kg, sold at Rs80 per kg.

Brinjal price was unchanged at Rs40 to 42 per kg, sold at Rs50 to 60 per kg. Biter gourd was reduced by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs55 to 57 per kg, sold at Rs60 to 80 per kg. Spinach was unchanged at Rs25 to 27 per kg, sold at Rs40 to 50 per kg.

The price of lemon Chinese was reduced by Rs60 per kg, fixed at Rs155 to 160 per kg, sold at Rs200 to 240 per kg, lemon local by Rs75 per kg, fixed at Rs290 to 300 per kg, sold at Rs400 per kg.

Lady finger was reduced by Rs13 per kg, fixed at Rs103 to 107 per kg, sold at Rs140 per kg. Green chili price A-grade was unchanged at Rs80 to 83 per kg, sold at Rs120 per kg, B-grade reduced by Rs20 per kg, fixed at Rs40 to 42 per kg, sold at Rs80 to 100 per kg. Capsicum price was declined by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs40 to 42 per kg, sold at Rs60 to 80 per kg.

Coriander was sold at Rs20 to 30 per bundle against the rate of Rs8 to 10 per bundle. Turnip was gained by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs40 to 42 per kg, sold at Rs80 per kg. Radish was fixed at Rs30 to 32 per kg, sold Rs50 to 60 per kg.

The price of different variety of apples was fixed at Rs67 to 175 per kg, B-grade sold at Rs100 to 140 per kg, and A grade was sold at Rs200 to 250 per kg. The price of Banana A-category fixed at Rs155 to 160 per dozen, sold at Rs200 to 240 per dozen, and B-category fixed at Rs95 to 100 per dozen, sold at Rs140 to 150 per dozen, and C-category fixed at Rs58 to 60 per dozen, sold at Rs100 to 120 per dozen. Papaya was reduced by Rs5 per kg fixed at Rs135 to 140 per kg, sold at Rs180 to 200 per kg.

Grape fruit was fixed at Rs15 to 16 per piece, sold 25 to 30 per piece. Guava A grade was gained by Rs15 per kg, fixed at Rs120 to 125 per kg, B-grade at 82 to 85 per kg, mixed sold at Rs240 per kg.

Strawberry A-grade was fixed at Rs130 to135 per kg, sold at Rs180 to 200 per kg, B-grade at Rs62 to 64 per kg, sold at Rs100 to 120 per kg. Melon was reduced by Rs6 per kg, fixed at Rs62 to 64 per kg, sold at Rs60 to 70 per kg. Dates Irani was fixed at Rs215 to 225 per kg, sold at Rs280 to 350 per kg, Dates Aseel was fixed at Rs105 to 175 per kg, sold at Rs200 to 300 per kg. Watermelon was fixed at Rs40 to 42 per kg, sold at Rs40 to 50 per kg. Peach A-grade was fixed at Rs175 to 180 per kg, B-grade was fixed at Rs100 to 105 per kg, and it sold at Rs160 to 200 per kg while A-grade was not available.

Cantaloupe was fixed at Rs120 to 125 per kg, sold at Rs150 per kg.