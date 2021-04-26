67 more die from corona

LAHORE:Around 67 more patients died from COVID19 and another 3,056 positive cases were confirmed in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

According to report issued by Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) on Sunday, the death toll reached 7,964, while confirmed cases became 288,598 in the province. As per the spokesperson for Corona Monitoring Room at P&SHD, 28,207 tests have been conducted in the last 24 hours, which raised the total number of tests to 4,482,189 in the province. After 7,964 fatalities and recovery of a total of 233,655 patients, including 2,420 recoveries in the last 24 hours, so far, 46,979 active cases still remain, who are either isolated at homes or under treatment in hospitals.

3,152 recovered: The Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education Department (SHC&MED), Punjab, Secretary Barrister Nabeel Ahmed Awan has said that around 189,528 corona patients recovered in 200 public sector hospitals being run under the control of Specialised and Primary & Secondary Healthcare departments, while 3,152 patients recovered during the last 24 hours.

He said that 6,914 beds were reserved in all public sector hospitals for corona patients, out of which 4,122 beds were unoccupied. Likewise, 1,603 beds reserved in the City hospitals and 757 beds were vacant so far, he added. The Secretary SHC&MED said that in view of the surging corona pandemic, the SHD arranged 3255 beds in Isolation wards of all govt hospitals in the province, out of which, 2,324 beds are vacant. However, 429 beds are reserved in isolation wards set up in govt hospitals of Lahore and 275 beds are unoccupied. In addition, 2951 beds are reserved in HDU in all the hospitals and 1,519 beds are vacant while, in hospitals of Lahore, 903 beds reserved in HDU and 438 beds are unoccupied, Nabeel Awan added.