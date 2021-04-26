Imran changed traditional politics, says Aleem

LAHORE:Punjab Senior Minister and central leader of PTI Abdul Aleem Khan has said that the last 25 years are a metaphor for the political struggle of the PTI and longstanding efforts of the party workers.

In a statement here Sunday, the senior minister added that PTI government led by Prime Minister Imran Khan would attain its goals through solid policies and truly aimed policies. While referring to the 25th founding day of the party, Abdul Aleem Khan said that there was no doubt that in the 74 years’ history of Pakistan, Imran Khan had changed the traditional politics of the country. He said that the PTI is in power today due to the efforts of common Pakistanis who have played their role on the call of their national hero.

Abdul Aleem Khan said that the personality of Imran Khan gave a new and positive trend to the politics of the country and political vision of every citizen has risen.

Aleem Khan said that due to corona and other challenges, the present government faced obstacles but in spite of all this the government is moving towards stability and on the economic front, every coming day is promising success.

He expressed the belief that Inshaallah in the next two and a half years under the dynamic of Prime Minister Imran Khan the problems of the country will be solved more quickly and the dream of real development and prosperity on solid foundations will surely come true.

Abdul Aleem Khan while congratulating on the 25th founding day of PTI said that this day is a proud for every party worker and supporter of PTI because Pakistanis from all over the world have played their individual and collective role in forming a government that has a much more transparent record than in previous times.

Basharat greets Imran: Punjab Law and Cooperatives Minister Raja Basharat while greeting Chairman Imran Khan and workers on the 25th founding day of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) said that the PTI was a trustworthy party with a pure political background gained through decades long struggle.

He said the PTI initiated true democracy and free political norms in the country. He said that the image of any political party was shaped by its leadership and PTI was fortunate to have the leadership of a patriotic and selfless politician like Imran Khan.

He said that Imran Khan was the only Prime Minister who decided to live and die in the country and unlike the previous rulers, instead of looting the country's money and taking it abroad, he brought his capital to Pakistan. Raja Basharat said that PTI on one hand was putting the worst damaged economy on its feet and on the other hand is trying to restore the lost dignity of Pakistan.