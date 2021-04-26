Sarwar, Pervaiz discuss political, corona situation

LAHORE:Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi called on Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar at his residence on Sunday. They discussed various political, inter-party relations, government issues and the COVID-19 situation.

During the meeting, Governor Ch Sarwar and Speaker Ch Pervaiz Elahi expressed concern over the recommendations of Shoaib Sidal’s one-member Minority Commission on curriculum. They expressed concern over COVID-19 resurgence and casualties because of the virus and urged upon the general public to fully comply with coronavirus SOPs.

They termed the situation of corona as alarming and appealed to the people to follow SOPs. The governor while appreciating the role of PML-Q as an ally said that the government would move forward along with its allies. Due to the coronavirus spike, there is an increased burden on hospitals. In order to save ourselves from a situation like that of India, we must follow SOPs, he said.

Ch Sarwar said that with the increasing positive cases of corona, the pressure on hospitals was growing and the situation in the region was also becoming very dangerous. The government is accelerating the process of effective implementation of SOPs and vaccination and provision of oxygen and number of ventilators in the hospitals is also being increased. He appealed to the people to realise the seriousness of the situation, follow the SOPs, because dangerous situation of ventilator can be averted by just wearing one mask.

Punjab Assembly Speaker Ch Pervaiz Elahi said that the recommendations of a one-member commission on curriculum were a matter of concern. He further said that the citizens should comply with the SOPs and take precautionary measures in order to protect themselves and their families from coronavirus. He said that it had become necessary for the people to limit their activities. At present, more and more steps are needed to tackle the challenge of corona. Every segment of society should cooperate in this situation.