Lockdown imposed in more areas of District Central

The district administration of the District Central imposed more micro-smart lockdowns in its jurisdiction on Saturday night due to the rapid spread of the Covid-19 infections in the country.

According to a new notification released by the District Central deputy commissionerâ€™s (DC) office, micro-smart lockdowns would remain enforced until May 8 in areas of four sub-divisions of the district â€” Gulberg, Liaquatabad, North Karachi and North Nazimabad.

The lockdowns have been imposed on recommendations of the district health officer. According to the recent notification, there are as many as 23 COVID-19 patients in Gulberg Town of District Central and the micro-smart lockdown has been placed in Block 7, Block 17, Block 12, Block 13, Block 14, Block 15 and Block 19 of Gulberg.

In Liaquatabad Town, there are eight coronavirus patients and the lockdown has been imposed in the relevant streets of Firdous Colony and Block 8. In the North Karachi sub-division, there are three Covid-19 patients and the lockdown has been imposed in Sector 11-A and Sector 11-B. In North Nazimabad, there are 14 Covid-19 patients and the lockdown has been imposed in Block B, Block A, Block J and Block K of the locality.

Wearing masks has been declared mandatory by the local administration in these areas where social gatherings would also remain banned. Movement of people residing in the areas under the micro-smart lockdowns shall be strictly restricted and pillion riding on motorcycles and commercial activities, except businesses dealing with essential needs, would not be allowed.

Only grocery shops, convenience stores and pharmacies would be allowed to open in such areas during specified timings. All kinds of industrial units falling in these areas will also remain closed and no home delivery or takeaways of any sort will be allowed from eateries.

Earlier this week on Wednesday, a micro-smart lockdown was already imposed in some areas of District Central and District Keamari. According to a notification released by the Keamari deputy commissionerâ€™s (DC) office, micro-smart lockdowns were enforced until May 5 in areas of three sub-divisions of the district â€” Keamari, Baldia and SITE â€” on recommendations of the district health officer.