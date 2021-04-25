Woman walks out with 208 burgers in Karachi

KARACHI: Food deals are a regular feature across the world for outlets looking to ramp up sales and are always happily snapped up by consumers.

Food enthusiasts in Pakistan are no exception, always on the prowl for a good deal.

In Karachi, this fervour was taken to the extreme by one woman, who availed herself of a Ramadan offer.

A deal has been introduced for by a well-known international food chain for Karachi customers, requiring them to pay with a certain bank's card. Under the deal, a customer can get 4 burgers for Rs550, and the deal can be availed twice within 24 hours for each debit/credit card.

When the woman from Karachi learned of the offer, she rushed to the franchise's outlet located on Khayaban-e-Shahbaz, armed with not one, or two, but 26 bank cards.

The food chain manager, speaking on condition of anonymity, said: "We had no choice but to entertain the lady's request because the company had introduced the deal."

"What's more interesting, is that she either remembered the PIN codes of all the cards or must have had them saved on her phone because not one code was wrong," he added.

The manager said that the lady was handed a bill of Rs26,800 and walked away with a whopping 208 burgers.