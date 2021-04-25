Pakistan receives 500,000 doses of Sinopharm vaccine

ISLAMABAD: A special plane from China arrived in Pakistan on Saturday, carrying a consignment of 500,000 coronavirus vaccines. Sources said that the consignment of 500,000 Sinopharm vaccine doses from China reached Pakistan’s Noor Khan Air Base via a special plane.

On the other hand, three special planes left Pakistan and arrived in China’s city of Beijing to bring back more vaccine doses. The process of loading vaccines onto the special planes is underway. The three Boeing 777 planes will return on Sunday with one million doses of the coronavirus vaccine. PIA CEO Arshad Malik said that the import of vaccines has been expedited. All government agencies have stepped up their efforts to deal with the third and possibly deadliest wave of the pandemic. In every difficult time, PIA has stood with the nation and will continue to play its role. The pandemic is a global crisis, we have to take joint steps to protect ourselves from it, he said.