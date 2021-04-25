close
Sun Apr 25, 2021
April 25, 2021

CAA extends travel restrictions till 30th

April 25, 2021

ISLAMABAD: Amid spike in coronavirus cases, Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has extended travel restrictions for international passengers, arriving from 23 category-C countries including India, till 30th of this month.According to a list attached by Aviation Division in a brief press note stated that only Pakistanis diplomatic passport holders and their families would be allowed to enter Pakistan under certain SOPs including 72-hour old PCR test before boarding a flight to Pakistan. Whereas the passengers coming from 20 category-A countries including China and Saudi Arabia do not require COVID-19 PCR test before entry into Pakistan.

