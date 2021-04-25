JI demands end to injustices with Karachiites

KARACHI: Demanding from the federal government to revoke the ban on the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan, the Jamaat-e-Islami’s Karachi chapter said on Saturday the Ummah would not tolerate any compromise on the honour of the Holy Prophet (peace be upon him).

JI Karachi chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman made this demand while addressing a convention held in connection with the Karachi Rights Movement.

Shedding light on the significance of the city’s role in the country’s economy and highlighting the grievances of the megalopolis, he urged the Karachi residents to take the ruling parties to task for the sake of the future of the country’s “economic nerve”.

“The city runs Pakistan, but unfortunately it is neglected, and discrimination against the city prevails in the establishment, bureaucracy and political circles,” he said, adding that everyone was making use of the resources of the city, but no one intended to pay back to the city.

“We demand an end to the fraud and deception towards Karachi,” he said after elaborating how the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) had backstabbed the city in the last census.

Talking about the current scenario, he said the government had not spent even Rs2 billion during the last several months under the Karachi Transformation Plan.