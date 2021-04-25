Pakistan, Turkey FMs discuss Afghan peace

ANKARA: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi met with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavutsoglu wherein they discussed bilateral ties, Afghan peace process, Istanbul Conference and US announcement on withdrawal of foreign troops.The two foreign ministers met on Friday in Istanbul during the visit of Foreign Minister Qureshi to Turkey, a Foreign Office press release said.

During the meeting, they discussed various dimensions of bilateral relations including political and diplomatic engagement, economic cooperation as well as the regional security situation.

Qureshi highlighted excellent bilateral relations between the two countries based on shared history and commonality of views. The two sides discussed the ongoing preparations for the 7th Session of the High Level Strategic Cooperation Council (HLSCC) that will be held in Turkey after Ramazan.

Qureshi also reiterated appreciation for Turkey s principled and steadfast support on the issue of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K).

Highlighting Pakistan s abiding interest in a peaceful secure and stable Afghanistan, Qureshi underscored Pakistan s consistent efforts to facilitate the Afghan peace process. He expressed the hope that the Afghan parties would realise the opportunity and work out an inclusive politically negotiated settlement. The foreign minister also lauded Turkey’s invaluable efforts to re-energise the Afghan peace process.