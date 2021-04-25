EIA underway for Margalla Highway project

Islamabad : The Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) of multi-billion Margalla Highway project is underway and now it is likely to be launched soon in two phases in line with the old Islamabad Master Plan.

According to the Project-Concept (PC-I), CDA and Frontier Works Organization (FWO) would construct 35-km long Margalla Highway that would link M-I with GT Road through Murree Road

“It will also link Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Khyber-Pakhtunkhawa (KP) and Murree, providing millions of people an easy access to approach these areas,” it said.

In first phase of the project, a 24-foot wide carriageway would be built from Sangjani toll plaza to sector E-10 that would have 10-foot hard shoulder and 20-foot green belt.

The Bhara Kahu Bypass would also be part of Margallah Highway that would be constructed from Constitution Avenue to N-75 Murree Road.

One portion of Margalla Highway would be constructed from sector D-12 to Constitution Avenue. A side wall would also be built to protect Margallah Hills National Park (MHNP).

The construction activity would be initiated after approval of environmental assessment studies to ensure this mega project would never cause any damage to the natural environment.

The data showed that the construction work of Margalla Highway would generate an economic activity that would provide livelihood to 3,000 skilled labour and 7,000 non-skilled labour.

In addition, this project would also provide financial benefits to ancillary industries as 40,000 ton of cement, 6,500 ton of steel and 500 vehicles and heavy machinery would be used during the construction work.

This project is also part of ongoing efforts that have led to launch of ‘Restore the Capital’ project and ‘Light up Islamabad’ campaign.