Maryam’s NA-249 visit cancelled due to rising Covid-19 cases: Miftah

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) central leader Maryam Nawaz cancelled her planned visit to Karachi to join the NA-249 by-poll campaign due to surging coronavirus cases in the country.

This was stated by Miftah Ismail, the party’s Sindh secretary-general and by-poll candidate, as he addressed a press conference at the Karach Press Club on Saturday. He was accompanied by Awami National Party Sindh chief Shahi Syed and PML-N Sindh chief Shah Muhammad Shah.

Ismail said thousands of people were expected to attend Maryam’s rally that was scheduled for Saturday night but it was cancelled due to the worsening

situation of Covid-19 in the country.

He added that the decision was taken to protect the lives of people and save them from the novel coronavirus.

He explained that the PML-N would not hold big rallies in view of the Covid-19 threat during the election campaign and the party would instead focus on a door-to-door campaign in the constituency.

Ismail said that after gaining support from the ANP, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl and Jamiat Ulema-e-Pakistan, he was confident to win the by-election with a great margin and show that the 2018 polls were completely rigged. ANP leader Syed said his party had supported the PML-N in NA-249 in the 2018 general polls and it was supporting it again in the by-election. “The people are tired of the name of change,” he said criticising the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

Syed said the ANP would approach courts to ensure availability of water in the constituency, and simultaneously hold protests and sit-ins for it.