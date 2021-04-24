Education authorities new building inaugurated

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Higher Education Department has opened the new building of the Higher Education Regulatory Authority KP for official business.

Kamran Bangash, Special Assistant to the Chief Minister for Information and Higher Education, inaugurated the structure in Phase-V Hayatabad, Peshawar on Friday.

The authority KP Chairman Dr Amber Ali Khan gave him a briefing, said an official handout.

The special assistant said the role of the authority is important in improving the quality of education. He directed that the regulation process of 282 colleges, 11 universities and campuses should be improved while work on registering private hostels should be expedited.

The special assistant said the work on setting up and registration of the colleges in the southern and adjoining districts should be expedited to provide online and web-based facilities to educational institutions.