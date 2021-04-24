Dr Masroor takes additional charge of Gomal University VC

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Vice-chancellor Agricultural University Dr Masroor Ilahi Babar took over the additional charge of the VC Gomal University here on Friday, according to an official statement.

Dr Babar has been assigned the charge after Governor Khyber Pakhtun-khwa and the Chancellor of KP’s public sector universities Shah Farman sent Dr Iftikhar Ahmad Khan (outgoing VC) on forced leave.

The action is stated to be a consequent action after the former VC (Prof Iftikhar Ahmad Khan) raised objection to a decision of the provincial cabinet with regard to up-gradation of agriculture faculty of Gomal University to a full-fledged Agriculture University.

Also, according to sources in the varsity, Prof Iftikhar Ahmad Khan directly wrote a letter to Prime Minister Imran Khan, objecting to the decision as well as giving 1,000 kanals land to the upgraded university on the campus of Gomal University.

The sources said that VC Gomal University tendered resignation to the chancellor, but instead of accepting it, the governor sent him on forced leave.

Dr Masroor Ilahi Babar has been awarded Tamgha-e-Imtiaz (Medal of Excellence) for his achievements in the field of veterinary sciences by the government.