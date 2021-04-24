Fire breaks out at City Courts

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
A fire broke out in a bar committee room at the City Courts on Friday. According to a spokesperson for the fire brigade department, one fire tender was immediately dispatched to the scene to participate in the fire extinguishing work. Luckily, no loss of life was reported and all the lawyers were safely evacuated. The cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained.