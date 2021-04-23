Key changes in economic ministries expected

ISLAMABAD: After the appointment of Shaukat Tarin as Federal Minister for Finance and Revenues, the government is considering to bring key changes in the economic ministries ahead of the upcoming budget 2021-22.

On top of it, the incumbent Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Revenues, Dr Waqar Masood, is going to be granted a key position in the upcoming reshuffle of portfolio of technocrats, especially within the top bureaucracy. Dr Waqar Masood is likely to be appointed as Secretary General Finance or he may be appointed as SAPM on Finance and Revenues. “Things are very much in the pipeline and issuance of notification will only clear the existing confusion,” said a top official who knows about the developments in a background discussion here on Thursday.

The incumbent Secretary Economic Affairs Division (EAD), Noor Ahmed, may be replaced and given a key position in the Finance Division. It is also likely that secretaries petroleum, power and other ministries may also be changed.