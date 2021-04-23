Edceum, GUS to jointly launch virtual education festival

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: In a pioneering development, Edceum and GUS (Global Education Systems) have partnered mutually to benefit students for counselling services, says a press release issued on Thursday.
Edceum is a global education consultancy firm with headquarters in Canada and a presence in North Africa and the Middle East. It has penetrated the Pakistani market for the first time with its unique services- customer-centric approach via enabling students to recognise their talent and best-fit career for themselves.
Edceum has signed a memorandum of understanding with GUS to extend counselling services and improve the skill development abilities of students. The GUS is an international network of higher-education institutions, brought together by a shared passion for accessible, industry-relevant qualifications. It delivers a wide variety of programmes with a presence in over 40 international locations and a community of over 75,000 students worldwide.
The newly found partnership will provide direct access to students applying via Edceum to a universally acclaimed network of top-tier institutes, such as, University of Law, University of Creative Arts, University Canada West and more. To kick off this initiative Edceum & GUS will be jointly launching a Virtual Education Festival. The Edfestival 2021 will feature university representatives from around the globe who will take students on a virtual tour of their respective universities. Furthermore, Edfesival will also help hone your skill-based learning to help students with their university applications, visa interviews, resume building and more.