Covid-19 claims 98 more lives, 5,857 test positive

ISLAMABAD: As many as 98 more people lost their lives as the national tally of active COVID-19 cases reached 84,935 with 5,857 more people testing positive for the deadly virus and 3,986 recovering from the disease in the last 24 hours.

Of the 98 who died in the last 24 hours, 91 were under treatment in hospitals, according to the latest update issued by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC). Twenty-eight of them were under treatment on ventilators.

Most of these deaths occurred in Punjab followed by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The maximum number of ventilators were occupied in Multan (85%), Mardan (100%), Gujranwala (88%) and Lahore (82%). The maximum number of Oxygen beds (alternate oxygen providing facility other than ventilator administered as per medical requirement of COVID patients) were occupied in Nowshera (67%), Gujranwala (85%), Peshawar (74%) and Swabi (67%).

Around 559 ventilators were occupied elsewhere in the country while no COVID affected person was on ventilator in Gilgit Baltistan (GB) and Balochistan. Some 57,591 tests were conducted across the country on Wednesday, including 12,881 in Sindh, 28,829 in Punjab, 8,007 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 5,344 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 1,096 in Balochistan, 348 in GB and 1,086 in AJK.

Around 676,605 people have recovered from the disease so far across Pakistan, making it a significant count with over 90 percent recovery ratio. Since the outbreak of the pandemic, a total of 778,238 cases have been detected that also include the perished, recovered and under treatment COVID-19 patients so far, including 16,026 in AJK, 21,242 in Balochistan, 5,215 in GB, 71,533 in ICT, 109,704 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 279,437 in Punjab and 275,081 in Sindh.

About 16,698 deaths have occurred in Pakistan since the eruption of the contagion. Around 4,562 have perished in Sindh (3 in last 24 hours), 7,718 in Punjab (54 in last 24 hours), 2,990 in KP (37 in last 24 hours), 649 in ICT, 226 in Balochistan (1 in last 24 hours), 104 in GB and 449 in AJK.

A total of 11,377,423 coronavirus tests have been conducted so far. Some 5,450 corona patients were admitted in hospitals across the country. Meanwhile, in view of the prevailing situation regarding the coronavirus pandemic, Prime Minister Imran Khan has summoned the National Coordination Committee on COVID-19 on Friday (today).

In this connection, Federal Minister for Planning Asad Umar and Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr Faisal Sultan called on Imran Khan on Thursday and gave him a detailed briefing on the current COVID-19 situation in the country. Keeping in view the prevailing situation and rapid increase in the coronavirus cases, the prime minister has decided to convene the meeting.