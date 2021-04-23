Khalid Abbas posted IG Prisons

PESHAWAR: A senior officer of the Prisons Department Khalid Abbas was posted as Inspector General of Prisons, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Thursday.

He was presently serving as DIG Prisons.

Meanwhile, postings and transfers were also made in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police. Senior cop Feroz Shah was posted as Director Research and Analysis while Aftab Mahsud was appointed Commandant Frontier Reserve Police. Also, Sohail Chatta was posted as AIG Telecommunication and Haroon Rashid as AIG Logistics.