Fri Apr 23, 2021
OC
Our Correspondent
April 23, 2021

Hailstorm hits twin cities

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
April 23, 2021

Islamabad:The residents of Islamabad and adjoining city of Rawalpindi were pleasantly surprised on Thursday afternoon by a brief spell of dark clouds, strong winds, rainfall and hailstorm.

The weather condition lasted for less than half an hour before the sun shone brightly again. The residents, especially children, went to the rooftops and balconies to see the uncommon fall of small hailstones from the sky.

The Met Office forecast rainfall coupled with wind and thunderstorm in northeast

Punjab, Islamabad, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan for Friday. It, however, said dry weather would prevail elsewhere in the country.

