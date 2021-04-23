184,942 coronavirus patients recover in Punjab

LAHORE:Around 184,942 corona patients were recovered in 200 public sector hospitals being run under the control of Specialised and Primary & Secondary Healthcare departments in which 30 are situated in Lahore while 720 patients were recovered during the last 24 hours.

This was disclosed by Barrister Nabeel Ahmed Awan, Secretary Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education Department (SHC&MED), Punjab on Thursday. He said that 6685 beds are reserved in all govt-owned hospitals for corona patients, out of which 4055 beds are unoccupied. Likewise, 1601 beds reserved in govt hospitals of the provincial metropolis and 777 beds are vacant so far, he added. The Secretary SHC said that the specialised healthcare has arranged 660 ventilators for corona patients in all hospitals of province, of which 386 ventilators are under use while 274 are unoccupied. Around 246 ventilators are reserved in Lahore hospitals, of which 209 are occupied and 39 ventilators are vacant, Nabeel Awan added. The Secretary SHC&MED added that in view of the surging corona pandemic, the Specialized Healthcare Department has arranged 3207 beds in Isolation wards of all govt hospitals in the province, out of which, 2298 beds are vacant. However, 447 beds for corona patients are reserved in isolation wards set up in govt hospitals of Lahore and 299 beds are unoccupied.

In addition, 2857 beds are also reserved in HDU for patients suffering from COVID-19 in all the hospitals of Punjab government and 1493 beds are vacant while, in hospitals of Lahore, 906 beds reserved in HDU and 439 beds are unoccupied, concluded Nabeel Awan.