Directive to enforce Covid-19 SOPs

LAHORE:Lahore Division Commissioner Muhammad Usman has given special tasks to the assistant commissioners and the Commissioner Special Squad regarding enforcement of COVID-19 SOPs in the entire City on the same level and with strict measures. He said from now on the premises sealed on violation of COVID-19 SOPs would not be de-sealed till the end date of notification issued by the Punjab Health Department with regard to COVID-19 pandemic.

He said that repeater violators must be given strict punishments by sealing their premises for more than 15 days. He said there was zero tolerance regarding violation of working hours, dining and opening business on Saturdays and Sundays.

He directed the officers concerned to adopt same policy of punishments in the entire city and do not give concession to the violators of COVID-19 SOPs. He said lethal wave of corona was going on so there was no room for any negligence. He said the business should be sealed on the basis of solid and concrete evidence and evidence must be saved.

He passed these directions to the officers while chairing a meeting in his office here. DC Lahore Mudassar Riaz Malik, all ACs and MCL officers participated in the meeting. Special counter set up at LGH: Postgraduate Medical Institute Principal Prof Al-freed Zafar has said that more than 2,000 patients visit the Emergency Department of Lahore General Hospital daily and in the present circumstances a special counter has been set up to check their blood pressure and temperature where medical staff is deployed 24 hours.

In order to save the citizens from unnecessary mental anguish and anxiety, he said, suspected corona patients are referred to the department concerned for further treatment. Prof Al-freed Zafar said that there should be no doubt that the third wave of corona is more dangerous and serious than the past ones which doctors, nurses and paramedical staff will deal with their professional work, Insha Allah.

He said that on the directions of Chief Minister Sardar Usman Bazdar and Provincial Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid, special resources are being provided for the patients affected by corona.

He appealed to the citizens to ensure implementation of the safety measures. Prof Al-freed appealed to the citizens saying, “We should protect ourselves and stay away from the danger of corona and get free vaccination facility as early as possible.”

On this occasion, LGH MS Dr Abdul Razaq, Dr Laila Shafiq, Dr Abdul Razzaq, Dr Sheeraz Niazi, Anwar Sultana, Uzma Yasin, Sadaf Rafiq, Hafiza Kulsoom, Amina, Rana Pervez and others were also present.