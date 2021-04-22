Sanjrani wants early completion of power projects in Balochistan

ISLAMABAD: Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani on Wednesday said that the power system in Balochistan should be improved further and the energy projects in Gawadar are completed at the earliest. To this effect, National Electronic Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) chairman along with other official called on Senate chairman here at the Parliament House and discussed the overall power supply situation across the province. Nepra chief briefed the Sanjrani on power supply within the province. In order to give relief to the people of Balochistan, Sanjrani directed NEPRA officials to complete the ongoing energy projects at the earliest. "Local resources should be utilised to increase the power generation capacity in the province," he added. He also directed the visiting dignitaries to take immediate steps to control load-shedding in Balochistan. Keeping in view the importance of Gawadar, Sanjrani directed the officials to complete power supply projects in Gawadar as soon as possible. He urged that an effective plan needs to be formulated to provide electricity facilities to the remote areas of Balochistan.