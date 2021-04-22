Four arrested for pilfering electricity

SARGODHA: The Fesco task force claimed on Wednesday to have caught four people for their alleged involvement in electricity theft. The Fesco task force along with police conducted raids in Hujjan, Bucha Kalan and Chak 19-SB and caught Asif, M Akram, Shaukat and Jabbar Ali red-handed while stealing electricity direct from main transmission lines and tampering with meters. Cases have been registered against the accused.

Seven held for profiteering: The price control magistrate arrested seven shopkeepers for profiteering and overcharging in various parts of the city on Wednesday. According to official sources, the magistrates inspected various points, including Factory Area, Chak 79-NB and 80-NB, and found violations at seven points and arrested shopkeepers identified as Ahtesham, Muhammad Rafaqat, Shabbir Hussain, Nasir and others and imposed fine on them. Cases have also been registered against the accused.

RPO holds orderly room: Regional Police Officer (RPO) Ashfaq Khan on Wednesday listened 37 appeals of 25 police officers and personnel during the orderly room held here on Wednesday. Some 14 appeals were declared valid while the answers of 20 were termed unsatisfactory and the sentences of policemen concerned were upheld. Speaking on the occasion, the RPO asked the police officers to perform their duties with honesty and dedication and listened to the petitioners and resolved their issues on merit as soon as possible. Those showing negligence while on duty would be punished,he added.