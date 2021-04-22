Iran, Pakistan open third cross-border market

ISLAMABAD: Iran’s Minister of Roads and Urban Development Mohammad Eslami and Pakistan’s Minister for Defence Production Zobaida Jalal attended the opening ceremony of third border market at Pishin-Mand Wednesday. The ceremony coincides with the visit of the Iranian Minister of Roads and Urban Development Mohammad Eslami to southern Iranian Sistan-Balochistan province in presence of Pakistani officials. Last December, Rimdan-Gabd cross-border market was opened by Iran’s Minister of Roads and Urban Development Mohammad Eslami, and Minister of Defence production Zobaida Jalal and other officials.