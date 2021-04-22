close
Thu Apr 22, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
 
April 22, 2021

Iran, Pakistan open third cross-border market

National

 
April 22, 2021

ISLAMABAD: Iran’s Minister of Roads and Urban Development Mohammad Eslami and Pakistan’s Minister for Defence Production Zobaida Jalal attended the opening ceremony of third border market at Pishin-Mand Wednesday. The ceremony coincides with the visit of the Iranian Minister of Roads and Urban Development Mohammad Eslami to southern Iranian Sistan-Balochistan province in presence of Pakistani officials. Last December, Rimdan-Gabd cross-border market was opened by Iran’s Minister of Roads and Urban Development Mohammad Eslami, and Minister of Defence production Zobaida Jalal and other officials.

Latest News

More From Pakistan