Billions of rupees subsidy given on food items: minister

LAHORE: The Punjab government has intensified the crackdown on profiteers across the province, arresting 719 persons and lodging 1406 FIRs in the last 10 days during the holy month of Ramazan.

The price control magistrates also imposed fines of about Rs 34.5 million during the raids conducted in different cities. The report on the crackdown was presented at a meeting chaired by Provincial Minister for Industries Mian Aslam Iqbal. The Chief Secretary Punjab, Additional Chief Secretary, secretaries of Food, Agriculture and Industries department, Commissioner Lahore, Cane Commissioner Punjab and relevant officers attended the meeting while the divisional commissioners participated through video link.

The meeting reviewed the prices, availability of commodities and performance of the price control magistrates. It also decided to take special measures to improve the supply and the process of sale of sugar.

Speaking at the meeting, Mian Aslam Iqbal said that the Punjab government is giving billions of rupees in subsidy on food items to provide relief to the common man during Ramazan. He directed the officers to take concrete steps to control the prices of poultry. He said that he had visited the Ramazan bazaars in Sialkot and found the arrangements satisfactory, however, the number of counters at the busiest stalls should be increased to facilitate the buyers.