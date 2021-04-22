Woman killed by ‘in-laws’

LAHORE: A 35-year-old woman was allegedly stabbed to death with a sharp-edged weapon in Defence-C police station area by her father-in-law and brother-in-law on Wednesday. Victim Rabia, a resident of Mingora, Swat, had been living with her husband and in-laws. On the day of the incident, she exchanged a few harsh words with her in-laws, on which, her father-in-law Malook and brother-in-law Syed Malook attacked her with a sharp-edged weapon. The victim suffered severe injuries and died. Police removed the body to morgue. Police said that the motive behind the murder would be ascertained after further investigations.