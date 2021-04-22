Four more Covid-19 patients die in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD: Four more COVID-19 patients died in Faisalabad on Wednesday. According to a spokesperson for the health department, coronavirus death toll rose to 757 in the district and 283 people were tested positive for the virus during the last 24 hours. He said tests of 1,758 people were conducted for coronavirus in public and private sector hospitals during the same period.

He said so far 10,967 patients had recovered from the disease while total active cases in Faisalabad reached 4,870. He said 305 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital, 107 at the DHQ hospital and 150 beds at General Hospital Ghulam Muhammadabad for COVID-19 patients.

At present, 243 patients, including 143 confirmed ones, were under treatment at the Allied Hospital, while 105, including 19 confirmed admitted to DHQ hospital, and 38, including 27 confirmed were admitted to General Hospital Ghulam Muhammadabad. Moreover 3,165 people have quarantined themselves at homes.