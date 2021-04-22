Punjab cabinet body approves amendments

LAHORE: The 57th meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Legislative Business Wednesday approved the proposed amendments to the Standards for Regulation of Third Category Maternal and Child Centres in Punjab and the proposed amendments to the Lahore Leads University Act regarding appointment of vice-chancellor and members of the board of directors.

The meeting chaired by Provincial Minister for Law and Cooperatives Raja Basharat also approved the draft of Punjab Workers Welfare Housing Allotment Policy 2021.

The matters which have been adjourned for further consideration include proposed amendments to the Punjab Mining Concession Rules, 2002; amendments to the relevant rules for determining the category of hotels and restaurants in Punjab and the Katchi Abadis Regulation Scheme 2012 proposed by the Board of Revenue.

The cabinet committee directed the Department of School Education to send the Corporal Punishment Bill 2020 to the Law Department for vetting. Minister for Higher Education Raja Yasir Humayun and the secretaries of relevant departments also attended the meeting.