Crackdown on cigarette smuggling to be launched

LAHORE: Model Collectorate Customs, Enforcement and Compliance Department, Lahore, and Customs Intelligence have decided to make the intelligence system more efficient against smuggling of cigarettes.

According to sources, a massive kind of crackdown would be started on the smugglers who smuggle cigarettes through goods transports, goods trains and public transport. According to sources, the crackdown has been decided to curb the movement of smuggled cigarettes through goods and public transport.

Sources said that Customs Intelligence and Customs Anti-Smuggling teams would closely monitor the smugglers of cigarettes in passenger buses and cars along with goods transport coming from Peshawar and Quetta. A strict monitoring would also be done against smuggling by trains.