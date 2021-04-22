Kaira for balanced policy on religious issues

LALAMUSA: Pakistan Peoples’ Party leader Chaudhry Qamar Zaman Kaira Wednesday stressed the need of a national stance for the glory of the Holy Prophet (PBUH).

Talking to reporters at Dera Kaira, the PPP leader said the rulers should take all parties into confidence and formulate a balanced policy on religious issues. He said we should urge Islamic world to explain our religious feelings to the world.

He said by destroying our own country, we would not be able to glorify the greatness of the Holy Prophet (PBUH). He said parliament is the best forum in this regard. Kaira said the world today was a global village and in this age of information borders have become meaningless and people across the world, followers of all religions, need to understand the religious sensitivity of the followers of a religion.

He said nobody had any right to play with the feelings of followers of any religion. He said it was not an issue of one society or one country. He said some international laws should be framed to respect all religions.

Kaira said the attitude of the world in the name of freedom of expression would not bring harmony in the world but rather it would generate chaos in the world. He also visited village Dittowal and Chak Pindi.