Commissioner directs to observe SOPs

Rawalpindi : Commissioner Rawalpindi Gulzar Hussain Shah on Wednesday directed the authorities concerned to strictly ensure implementation of standard operating procedures (SOPs) at all Ramazan Sasta bazaars in accordance with the guidelines issued by the Punjab government.

Chairing a meeting to review anti-Covid 19 arrangements here at the Commissioner office, he directed that wearing masks must be ensured at all government and private places as a prevailing wave of this deadly virus was more lethal as compared to the previous ones.

On the occasion, the health officials briefed the commissioner that 65,133 people have jabbed themselves with anti-Covid vaccine at 24 centres of the district with 2,174 in the last 24 hours.-