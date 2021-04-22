UVAS holds virtual moot on Zoonosis

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE:The Department of Veterinary Medicine of the UVAS Lahore in collaboration with University of Minnesota (USA) organised a day-long “Virtual International Conference on Zoonosis as Threat to Global Health” here in City Campus. Over 300 participants from 13 countries - USA, Turkey, UAE, India, Netherlands, Hong Kong, Zambia, Mexico, Sweden, Spain and Kazakhstan - participated in this conference. Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmed warmly welcomed the international guest speakers and appreciated the organising committee for providing a platform for sharing knowledge on zoonosis which is the real need of time. While addressing the inaugural session of conference, Prof Dr Sagar M Goyal said; zoonotic disease is certainly one of the most devastating diseases.