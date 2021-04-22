close
Thu Apr 22, 2021
OC
Our Correspondent
April 22, 2021

Maximum public relief top priority: secretary

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
April 22, 2021

LAHORE:Secretary Industry, Commerce and Investment Punjab Wasif Khurshid Wednesday instructed placing chairs on flour and sugar stalls in 32 model bazaars across the province alongside strict implementations on SOPs.

The Industry Department established 32 model bazaars in Punjab including ten in Lahore. Wasif Khurshid ordered that shortage of sugar and flour should not be occurred in any model bazaar of Punjab. The top priority of the government is to provide maximum relief to the public. He said the managers of the model bazaars across Punjab should take all possible steps to provide all necessities of life at affordable prices to consumers.

