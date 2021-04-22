close
Thu Apr 22, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
April 22, 2021

Crackdown on cigarette smuggling to be launched

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
April 22, 2021

LAHORE:Model Collectorate Customs, Enforcement and Compliance Department, Lahore, and Customs Intelligence have decided to make the intelligence system more efficient against smuggling of cigarettes.

According to sources, a massive kind of crackdown would be started on the smugglers who smuggle cigarettes through goods transports, goods trains and public transport. According to sources, the crackdown has been decided to curb the movement of smuggled cigarettes through goods and public transport.

Latest News

More From Lahore