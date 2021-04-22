Ahad Cheema case adjourned

LAHORE:An accountability court on Wednesday adjourned the hearing of the assets beyond means case against LDA's former Director General Ahad Khan Cheema till May 18.

The court adjourned without any development in the case as the trial judge yet has not been appointed in the court concerned after the transfer of the previous one. NAB had arrested Cheema in Ashiana Housing scam. However, during the course of investigation, it was revealed that Cheema owns properties beyond his source of income after which the NAB filed the reference against him in the court.