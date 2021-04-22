5 accused held

LAHORE:Lohari Gate police arrested five persons, including proclaimed offenders, on Wednesday. Police arrested a man, indentified as Sheharyar, who was wanted in a bogus cheque case registered in New Anarkali. Three accused; Hasnain, Amir, Ahsan and Haider; were arrested on charges of gambling. Police recovered cash and a mobile phone from their custody.

Meanwhile, South Cantonment police arrested three suspected bottlers on Wednesday. The arrested accused have been identified as Saleem alias Talli, Sajid and Rahil. Police seized 750 bottles of liquor from their custody. The suspects would prepare tainted liquor, filled them in bottles and sell them after pasting stickers of brands on them.

Bikes recovered: Ichhra police arrested three suspected motorbike thieves on Wednesday. The arrested suspects have been identified as Sher Ali, Haseeb and Ali. Police recovered three motorcycles, mobile phones and illegal weapon from their custody.