Expats to get e-filing facility for courts: governor Sarwar

LAHORE:Governor Ch Muhammad Sarwar while announcing e-filing facility for overseas Pakistanis in the courts has said all the measures including e-filing will be ensured to facilitate overseas Pakistanis.

The governor said this while holding a meeting with Overseas Pakistanis Commission Punjab Vice-Chairman Muhammad Wasim Ramey and others. Allowing overseas Pakistanis to vote is also the priority of the PTI government. For the first time in the history of the country, the federal and Punjab governments stand united with overseas Pakistanis, the governor added. The meeting exchanged views on the provision of more facilities to overseas Pakistanis and solution of their problems. Chaudhry Sarwar said in order to provide timely justice to overseas Pakistanis, special courts will be set up and the facility of e-filing for cases will also be provided.

The provincial law department is working expeditiously in this regard. Overseas Pakistanis will be able to file cases through e-filing from abroad and they will be able to participate and record testimony through a video link. There is no doubt that overseas Pakistanis play an important role in the country’s development and they will be given the right to vote as the government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan is committed to resolving their problems, he said and added that under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Pakistan is moving forward on economic as well as other fronts and the government is bringing reforms in all sectors to provide relief to public.

Muhammad Wasim Ramey said that the previous governments have only been paying lip-service for solution to problems of overseas Pakistanis but under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan the problems of overseas Pakistanis are being addressed and they are being facilitated, he added.