Billions of rupees subsidy given on food items: minister

LAHORE:The Punjab government has intensified the crackdown on profiteers across the province, arresting 719 persons and lodging 1406 FIRs in the last 10 days during the holy month of Ramazan.

The price control magistrates also imposed fines of about Rs 34.5 million during the raids conducted in different cities. The report on the crackdown was presented at a meeting chaired by Provincial Minister for Industries Mian Aslam Iqbal. The Chief Secretary Punjab, Additional Chief Secretary, secretaries of Food, Agriculture and Industries department, Commissioner Lahore, Cane Commissioner Punjab and relevant officers attended the meeting while the divisional commissioners participated through video link.

The meeting reviewed the prices, availability of commodities and performance of the price control magistrates. It also decided to take special measures to improve the supply and the process of sale of sugar. Speaking at the meeting, Mian Aslam Iqbal said that the Punjab government is giving billions of rupees in subsidy on food items to provide relief to the common man during Ramazan. He directed the officers to take concrete steps to control the prices of poultry. He said that he had visited the Ramazan bazaars in Sialkot and found the arrangements satisfactory, however, the number of counters at the busiest stalls should be increased to facilitate the buyers. The Chief Secretary asked the officers to increase the quota in the districts where sugar is in high demand, adding that there should be no shortage of any commodity including the sweetener. He directed that those looting the people by creating artificial shortage of eatables be dealt with iron hands. The Secretary Industries gave a detailed briefing to the meeting on the trend and availability of food items including flour, sugar, vegetables, ghee and poultry.

Investors: Provincial Minister for Industry and Commerce Mian Aslam Iqbal said that all the problems of textile exporters would be solved and the federal government would be contacted to resolve the issues related to the federation; he said this during a meeting with a delegation led by Chairman Pakistan Textile Exporters Association Muhammad Ahmed on Wednesday. During the meeting, the delegation apprised the minister about the difficulties arising out of the online portal for land purchase and other problems. Aslam Iqbal said that all possible facilities are being provided to the investors for setting up industrial units. The government will not allow any obstacle in the process of industrialisation. Practical steps have also been taken to address the tax issues of industrialists. He said that the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan was to increase employment opportunities by setting up new industries and stabilise the economy by increasing exports.

Secretary Industry and Commerce Wasif Khurshid, Secretary Labour, Additional Secretary Environment, Chairman FIEDMC and concerned officers were also present in the meeting while the delegation included Vice-Chairman Saqib Majeed and textile exporters.