Armed suspect arrested

LAHORE:An armed suspect trying to enter Sessions Court has been arrested by police on Wednesday. The arrested suspect has been identified as Riaz Khan. The suspect was carrying an automatic AK-47 and was trying to enter the court premises. Police on suspicion checked the suspect and recovered the weapon from his possession. A case has been registered against him in Islampura police station.